Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Blocknet has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $323.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,994,684 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.