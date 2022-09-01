Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.37 on Monday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $324.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.