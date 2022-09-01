BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 107,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,077. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

