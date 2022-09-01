BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

