Bollard Group LLC Acquires 4,166 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. 908,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,401,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

