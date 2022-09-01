Bollard Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,786 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.60. 32,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.13 and its 200-day moving average is $322.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

