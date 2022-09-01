Bollard Group LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 810,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,273,965. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.