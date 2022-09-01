BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.03 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $55,176.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

