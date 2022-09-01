boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,475,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 5,888,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,237.8 days.

BHHOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

