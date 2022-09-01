Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 878.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,930 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $37,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $169.57. 42,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

