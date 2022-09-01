Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,936,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at $53,824,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,961,911 shares of company stock worth $187,661,277. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials Trading Down 6.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of MP traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,075. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.