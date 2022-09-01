Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 10,070 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.50. 39,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

