Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 115,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Insider Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,307. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

