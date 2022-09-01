Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 550 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $69,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $348.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,655. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.27 and its 200 day moving average is $368.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.