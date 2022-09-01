Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.64

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAK. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Braskem by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

