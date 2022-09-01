Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.64

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Several brokerages recently commented on BAK. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.
The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
