Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 9723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $919.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

