Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 633,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
