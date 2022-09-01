Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,440 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.19% of Broadcom worth $486,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.31. 100,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,417. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.