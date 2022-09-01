Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $86.17

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE CNQ opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

