Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) PT at $21.58

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Cinemark by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $18,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cinemark by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 935,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

