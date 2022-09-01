Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target at $38.75

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.