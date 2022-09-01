Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 232.57

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.57 ($2.81).

VMUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 146.35 ($1.77) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.48. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,085.11). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

