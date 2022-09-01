Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis Acquires 8,500 Shares

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis acquired 8,500 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,808.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$954,135.60.

Bryan Kenneth Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Bryan Kenneth Davis purchased 15,700 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,148.94.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.29. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a twelve month low of C$13.80 and a twelve month high of C$23.94. The firm has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.