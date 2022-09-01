BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 0.9%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.54. 48,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 81,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.06.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

