Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Burning Rock Biotech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

BNR opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $21.36.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.