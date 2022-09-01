CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 407,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CACI International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in CACI International by 225.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in CACI International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

NYSE:CACI traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $279.00. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.14.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.