Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,217 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,059,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 36,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.76. 24,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,964. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.