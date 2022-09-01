Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.64. 2,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $225.60.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

