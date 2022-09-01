Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $23.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 196,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,389,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $296.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

