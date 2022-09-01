Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,399. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

