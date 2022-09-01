Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. 641,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544,277. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

