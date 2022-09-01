Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

RSP traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $139.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,555. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.