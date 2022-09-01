Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.70. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,196. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.