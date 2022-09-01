Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.92. The company had a trading volume of 432,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.