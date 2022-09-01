Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CALA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA opened at $3.89 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

