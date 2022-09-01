Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 692.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.