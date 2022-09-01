Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Price Target to C$1.30

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Vext Science in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Vext Science Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF opened at 0.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.34 and its 200 day moving average is 0.39. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.27 and a 52 week high of 0.74.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

