Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.61

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 54426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.44.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$499.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

