Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $47.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.