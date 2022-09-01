Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 4,929 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,448. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

