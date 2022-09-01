Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.21. The company had a trading volume of 84,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

