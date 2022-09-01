Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.20. 23,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,224. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

