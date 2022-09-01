Capital Analysts LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.
NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.55. 114,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.48.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
