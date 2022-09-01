Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $16.16 Million Investment in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 2.87% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,151. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

