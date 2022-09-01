Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,963 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $396.36. 646,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.55 and its 200-day moving average is $416.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.