Capital Analysts LLC Sells 6,354 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $155.90. 232,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $306.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.