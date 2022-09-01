Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 2,427,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,281. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 444,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

