Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CPRI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 121,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,959. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

