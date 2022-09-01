CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
CareMax Trading Down 2.9 %
CMAX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.80. CareMax has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMAX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.