Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 54,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cars.com by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $838.80 million, a P/E ratio of 154.52 and a beta of 2.02. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cars.com

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

